LG New Display Series for SMB Digital Signage Market

- LG Electronics USA is showing it’s a digital signage monitor series for the U.S. retail and small- to mid-size business markets. The five new models in the SE3B series have lower energy consumption, a narrower bezel width and flexible content management features.
- The new SE3B series is available in five screen sizes, ranging from 32- to 65-inch class (31.51- to 64.53-inches diagonally), and boasts a bezel width at its thinnest point of just 11.9 mm. The series features conformal circuit board coating, a clear, non-conductive coating that is applied to the circuit boards to help protect the internal circuits from harsh environmental factors such as dust, humidity and grease.
- LG’s series offers the ability to control the signage monitors and distribute content through Wi-Fi by providing two USB ports, one for a USB dongle control and one for content distribution. USB capabilities allow customers to control content downloads. The series supports third-party device management through Simple Network Management Protocol standards, allowing businesses to receive notifications and control the monitors remotely.
- LG monitor series has the “Sustain Aspect Ratio” mode that allows the monitor to manage the Extended Display Identification Data. Additionally, LG created an option that allows customers and system integrators to control or conduct a status check on the monitor, as well as control the network and backlight, even when the power is off. The SE3B series also allows customers to store a pre-defined image on the panel as back up if the standard inputs fail. Customers can also use the new Image.
- The SE3B series is ENERGY STAR 6.0 certified, and consumes 18 percent less energy compared to previous models. To further conserve energy, its Direct Power Management feature allows the circuit network to remain on while the panel can be switched off.