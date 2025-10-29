A Sharp Refresh: Check Out the A and V Series Projectors

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA ) has refreshed its professional projector portfolio with the A series models and the V series models. Designed with WUXGA native resolution and 4K input support, these laser projectors deliver enhanced brightness to overcome ambient light and help ensure clear, vivid images in well-lit spaces. With flexible installation options, including optional long and short-throw lenses, they adapt easily to diverse environments from classrooms to corporate venues.

[Enabling Immersive Classrooms]

As part of the A Series, the XP-A824U (8,200 lumens), XP-A104U (10,000 lumens), XP-A155U (15,000 lumens), and XP-A175U (17,000 lumens) deliver enhanced image quality through Sharp's proprietary high-performance video processing and scaling chip, paired with a dual blue laser system. Unique to the A Series is its IP5X-rated Sealed LCD cooling system, which prevents dust from entering the optical path - ensuring consistent brightness, pristine image clarity, and virtually maintenance-free operation without filters.

Introducing the V Series. The XP-V731U (7,300 lumens) and XP-V801U (8,000 lumens) are designed for high-impact visuals without sacrificing efficiency. They are compatible with legacy NEC lenses, allowing users to leverage existing optics for substantial cost savings.

Both the A and V Series are equipped with a full suite of advanced features designed to simplify setup and deliver high image performance. This includes Sharp's geometric correction for projecting on non-standard surfaces, integrated edge blending for seamless multi-projector displays, and Roll Free orientation for flexible placement at virtually any angle. A Constant Brightness setting uses internal sensors to maintain a specified percentage of light output over an extended period of time. NaViSet Administrator 2 software allows users to control, monitor and manage your projector settings in an all-in-one software system. Multi-display TileMatrix technology enables large, high-resolution visuals without external processors, while ProAssist management software gives installers precise, remote control over image settings and adjustments.

"With this rebrand, Sharp is giving customers the ability to choose the exact performance and integration features they need," said Ryan Pitterle, senior product manager, projectors, Sharp. "The A Series delivers dust-free reliability and extreme brightness for large, demanding spaces, while the V Series maximizes flexibility with lens compatibility and new ultra-short throw options. Together, they provide purpose-built solutions that ensure exceptional projection in any environment."