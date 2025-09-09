Chief Unveils New Outdoor Digital Signage Mounting System

Chief, a brand of Legrand | AV, has released its Chief Velocity Outdoor Pedestal System. The system is a modular outdoor digital signage pedestal mount with options for single, double or triple displays. Ideal for quick-service-restaurant (QSR), drive-through menu boards and wayfinding signage, the system supports Samsung and LG 55-inch outdoor displays and can easily accommodate future expansion. The new Chief Velocity Outdoor Pedestal System features a modular design, providing a reduced long-term cost of ownership that allows end users to make the most of their digital signage investment.

“The modularity of the Chief Velocity System allows for a streamlined installation process, and supports future growth and expansion,” said Beth Torgerson, Chief product marketing manager, Legrand | AV. “Ideal for QSR menu boards and wayfinding signage, its modular design makes it easy to modify by simply updating a single display to a dual or triple display, without having to start from scratch.”

Chief Velocity is designed for quick setup and requires only two people for installation. No heavy-lift equipment is necessary—eliminating equipment rental costs. Simplified French cleat display mounting provides fast, safe installation with lateral shift for zero bezel-to-bezel gaps. Efficient installation minimizes downtime for drive-through services, helping to preserve revenue and maintain customer flow.

The Chief Velocity system components are shipped on a standard 48-inch pallet, which easily fits in a smaller receiving dock. The slotted base plate provides 15 degrees of rotational mounting flexibility to ideally position the menu boards for the specific demands of each site. The new system is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and comes complete with outdoor-rated finishes that meet stringent UL 2442 Part 2 requirements. This includes robust galvanized steel with outdoor-rated primer and powder coat, and compatibility with outdoor displays from Samsung and LG.