RapcoHorizon HJ4P and HJ6 Headphone Junction Boxes

The RapcoHorizon Company will feature its Pro Co TradeTools HJ4P and HJ6 Headphone Junction Boxes at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 709).
- The HJ4P Professional and HJ6 models are ideal for cueing or foldback in studios, and can also be applied to sound reinforcement systems where headphones may be required, such as individual demonstrations at museums or for hearing-impaired individuals in meeting spaces.
- Designed to provide trouble-free distribution and control of audio signals from stereo power amplifiers to stereo headphones with 150- to 600-ohms, the outputs on the HJ4P support as many as four sets of headphones, while the HJ6 features six outputs. All outputs are individually isolated with resistors to prevent the amplifier output from momentarily short-circuiting when plugging or unplugging. This ensures that the system will not completely short out and eliminates pops from the cue system. The resistive isolation also prevents one defective set of headphones from affecting the levels of the others.
- With the option of left, right, mono and stereo inputs, the HJ6 can be used with a single-channel power or guitar-type amplifier. The unit’s stereo input simplifies connections, whether this is from small headphone amplifiers in the mixers or from the Pro Co RMS-1 Recording Monitor Selector.
- In addition, the HJ4P Junction Box includes a loop-through function, which allows multiple units to be daisy-chained for a greater range of use. With the stereo/mono and left/right switches, the HJ4P can provide either a stereo cue mix or two monaural mixes. This feature is practical in studios for tracking sessions where one musician may require a different mix than another. It is also convenient for bilingual sound-reinforcement applications, as users can arrange it to send audio in one language to one ear and the translated version to the other. The unit’s left/right volume controls enable individual tailoring of the stereo balance levels. When switched to the mono function, the audio is sent to only one ear, leaving the other free for natural listening.
- Both the HJ4P and HJ6 are ruggedly constructed from 16-gauge steel and are painted with durable semi-gloss epoxy paint. The heavy base and non-skid feet prevent tipping problems, while all controls and connectors are recessed in the enclosures to avoid accidental damage. The controls and connectors are also clearly identified with white silkscreened labels to ensure easy identification and management.