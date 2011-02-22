Radial Releases Workhorse Open Source Document

- Vancouver, BC--Radial Engineering Ltd. has released the Workhorse Open Source Document (WHOS-Doc), a free developer's guide to building 500 series rack modules. The Workhorse is Radial's next generation 500 Series frame.
- "When we first started to look into the 500 rack world, we were astonished to find out that there was no hard, factual standard for 500 series rack modules. And what little we could find from sources such as the VPR Alliance seemed to be more of a validation for fit," said Peter Janis, president of Radial. "We gathered what information we could find and brought it all together into a single document. The WHOS-Doc not only provides the module maker with mechanical files, but also delves into electrical limitations, grounding issues to watch for, and directions on how to take advantage of some of the extra features that we have built into the Workhorse frame such as the Omniport and internal mixer. Connecting the unused card-slot pins to these access points costs nothing but adds tremendous flexibility to the module's operation."
- "Our goal is to establish a firm standard that all designers can use. This will not only make it easier and more enjoyable for the end user, but will open the door to greater creative options for everyone involved. "
- The WHOS-Doc is available to developers free of charge by simply sending an email to info@radialeng.com and requesting it.