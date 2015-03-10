HERMAN Integration Services Acquires Global Technology Integrators

Herman Integration Services will acquire Global Technology Integrators (GTI), headquartered in Dallas, TX. Herman Integration Services provides experienced technical labor resources to professional AV systems integrators nationwide. GTI specializes in providing technical labor solutions to systems integrators in the AV industry.
- “We are pleased to add GTI to our portfolio and feel that this acquisition will build upon our existing coverage in the state of Texas and the surrounding area. Having local technicians available in the central region allows us to further meet the needs of our customers. In addition, we can help national companies who need to complement their own technical AV staff to obtain projects in this region. By adding resources, Herman-IS can continue to help our customers say yes to more projects,” said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services.
- “After partnering with Herman Integration Services for over two years, I realized the opportunity of growth available to GTI would be extensive if we were to join forces. This acquisition has strengthened our foundation as a joint company and expanded our reach. I look forward to a successful future under the Herman name,” said Sam Tomlinson of GTI.
- Herman-IS provides various technical resources, including AV installation labor, programmers, engineers, project managers, and CAD draftsmen. These industry-certified professional and technical labor resources are available to customers in all fifty states on a project basis or for long-term needs. Herman-IS coordinates all the details to meet the needs of the customer and act as a full service partner to other integrators. This model helps systems integrators staff-up based on demand, offload the burden of outsourced labor resource management, reduce labor costs, and improve efficiency to help grow their business.
- According to industry experts, the integration services business faces increasing challenges due to rising labor costs and competitive product pricing. Herman-IS enables these businesses to augment their staff without hiring employees. In addition, Herman-IS assists in consolidating their customers’ procurement needs thus providing additional savings.