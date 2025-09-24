FORTÉ Acquires Informationsteknik

FORTÉ, formerly AVI Systems, has acquired Informationsteknik Scandinavia AB, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. With operations in both Sweden and Denmark, this acquisition further expands FORTÉ’s European presence and advances its strategy to support global organizations with modern audiovisual and unified collaboration solutions.

[HARMAN Acquires Sound United. Here's What to Know]

(Image credit: FORTE)

Sweden, with its strong economy and highly skilled workforce, is an ideal hub for U.S.-based companies expanding into the Nordic and Baltic regions. “Informationsteknik has served customers in Sweden and Denmark since 1989. With seven locations and more than 120 employees, the team is committed to customer service and technology solutions designed to transform the modern workplace,” said Jeff Stoebner, chairman and CEO at FORTÉ. “Through a combination of high standards and deep technical expertise, this business is an ideal fit with the FORTÉ mission to deliver future-ready solutions for communication and collaboration globally.”

Informationsteknik is known for its commitment to quality. With decades of experience and a strong local presence, the company has built a reputation for delivering seamless, high-impact solutions across corporate, education, and event environments. Its team of professionals has made the organization a trusted partner for many prominent organizations in Scandinavia.

“Joining FORTÉ marks an exciting new chapter for Informationsteknik,” said Patrik Camp, who will become CEO of FORTÉ in Sweden. “As part of the FORTÉ growth strategy, we can expand our reach, strengthen our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Moving forward, the existing audiovisual integration business in Sweden and Denmark will become FORTÉ serving customers throughout the two countries. The organization’s events businesses will continue under two brand names, Informationsteknik in Sweden and Get Visual in Denmark, due to their strong recognition and trusted reputations managing high-profile live corporate event and meeting solutions.