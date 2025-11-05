Sound Productions Acquires ProAudio.com

Sound Productions (SoundPro) has acquired ProAudio.com, based in Grand Prairie, TX. Founded in 1971 as Crouse-Kimzey Company, ProAudio.com has been a resource in the Pro AV with deep roots in broadcast, installation, and live sound markets. ProAudio.com will begin integrating its operations under the Sound Productions brand. During the transition, customers can continue to expect the same great service, with expanded access to SoundPro’s extensive inventory, educational resources, and technical expertise.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the talented ProAudio.com team to the SoundPro family,” said Joshua Curlett, CEO of Sound Productions. “Our companies share a long history in this industry and a deep respect for the professionals who power it. With this acquisition, SoundPro is expanding what we can offer customers across every market we serve, nationally.”

The acquisition comes during a period of rapid growth for SoundPro, which has recently expanded its national footprint, invested in advanced operational technology and logistics capabilities, and continues to build strong relationships with manufacturers and integrators. By uniting two trusted Texas-based organizations with shared values and complementary strengths, SoundPro is poised to deliver an even higher level of service and support to customers nationwide.

“SoundPro’s growth has been fueled by a simple promise—treat people right and always deliver excellence,” added Mark Bradford. “ProAudio.com has lived by the same principle for more than 50 years. This partnership honors that legacy and creates exciting opportunities for our teams, partners, and customers.”