Creative Audience Engagement Seminar at DSE 2014

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a four-part Interactive Technology Seminar Program that will showcase new applications of the latest advancements in interactivity.

The Interactive Technology Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 12-13, 2014, is part of DSE’s seven-track Educational Conference and is designed to help attendees learn how and when to take advantage of the newest technologies available, how successful interactive strategies are being implemented, and how to integrate them into their digital signage installations to strengthen those relationships through proactive engagement in a variety of retail environments.

Topics to be covered include:

•The Engaging User Experience & the Natural User Interface

•The New Arena: Digital Out-of-Home Entertainment

•Adidas: Interactive Window Shopping

•Configuring the Interactive Environment

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said,

“The Interactive Technologies Seminar Program offers a variety of examples of how the newest technologies are being deployed, approaches that work best in different types of venues, and how brands are monetizing their investments.”