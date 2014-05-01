Crimson AV CM Series

- Ideal for the commercial market in which multiple displays are often used together in a single installation for applications like digital signage, wayfinding, and hospitality––especially where digital menu board systems are used––Crimson AV’s new CM Series of menu board multi-monitor mounts offers unrivaled key benefits to the commercial integrator or those working a commercial environment. The CM Menu Board Multi-Monitor mounting system is designed to significantly reduce installer assembly, installation, and alignment time for inline multiple-display arrays and menu board installations and does so at lower price points than competitive brands currently offer.
- The CM Series is a fully modular solution that allows installers to quickly mount multiple displays from the ceiling in either landscape or portrait orientation with minimal ceiling drops to distract the intended audience. To simplify the specification and ordering process, CM Series prices are based on the number of displays to be mounted. Systems designers only need to know the size and number of displays and their proposed orientation. Crimson will kit the complete mount system for the installer and ship it to location in cartons that can be easily managed onsite by a single installer.
- Other installer-friendly features include Crimson’s simplified alignment design and post-installation leveling, which make perfecting the visual aesthetic a breeze without the need for adjusting displays or re-mounting them, further reducing time spent on the job.
- “This exciting new lineup of multi-monitor display mounts exemplifies Crimson’s mission to deliver innovative, professional-grade solutions that are simple to specify, order, and install,” said Vlad Gleyzer, president of Crimson AV. “Installers and integrators will find our CM Series Menu Board Multi-monitor mounts to be the easiest mounts to install and they are better able to accomplish secure, engaging, and aesthetically pleasing installations at very affordable prices whenever Crimson products are utilized.”
- The CM Series is also backed by Crimson’s 10-year warranty and 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Every product in Crimson’s comprehensive assortment is engineered and manufactured to meet rigorous standards, designed for maximum installation efficiency and sold for a fraction of the price of competitive solutions.