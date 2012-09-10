Roland Updates M-300 V-Mixer to Version 1.5

At the IBC show, Roland Systems Group introduced a new firmware update (v1.5) for its M-300 V-Mixer console.

The M-300 V-Mixer console is a core component of the V-Mixing System providing mixing, effects and external control of digital snake pre-amps, multi-channel recording, instant playback, rehearsal, and a Personal Mixing System for musicians.

Some of the new features packed into this free version update includes a new 31-band mono GEQ, an expanded group of library effects, cross-fade for scene changes and a detailed Recall Filter function that enables you to select which parameters to recall at a greater level of granularity.

In addition, enhancements in operability have been made such as a CHANNEL DISPLAY screen for DCA groups, the ability to disable more user settings, and a default guest startup mode to allow basic users functionality without the administration credentials. For monitoring, a dimmer function has been added and a lock out feature to disable the LEVEL knobs to prevent accidental monitor volume changes.

The Roland M-300 Version 1.5 upgrade has improved the number of RS-232C control parameters ensuring that system installers, integrators, and users have access to more remote control functionality from touch panels, video devices, and software.

The M-300 Version 1.5 software is expected to be released sometime Q4 2012.