Disguise Is Upping the Real-Time Visual Experience

Disguise has unveiled its GX 3+. Built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU architecture and including a two-year Notch playback license, the GX 3+ unlocks the full capabilities of Notch 1.0 for generative content playback—enabling video designers to create richer, more sophisticated and responsive event visuals that bring their vision to life without compromise.

With exceptional generative graphics power and a 175% increase in Notchmarks, the GX 3+ will enable content teams, show designers, and programmers to playback Notch blocks with their intended resolution, color fidelity and frame rate, allowing them to realize the full potential of their creative vision. Creators can unlock powerful features in Notch 1.0—from advanced ray tracing and real-time global illumination to complex geometry, physics simulations and seamless multi-machine rendering—pioneering new visions for the future of live events and immersive experiences, and drawing audiences further into the performance.

The expansion to 96GB of VRAM in the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU eliminates memory bottlenecks that have historically constrained high-resolution productions. Combined with Notch 1.0's new sparse multi-grid solver, this enables vastly more detailed real-time particle systems and fluid simulations to be brought to life.

The GX 3+ also empowers users to up the complexity of their visuals, with the power to render 40% more video layers on Designer projects at 4K DCI 30fps when compared to the GX 3—meaning users can quickly build more intricate looks for their shows before compositing them in real-time on the Designer timeline. This will result in richer, more cinematic content for the audience, as well as the ability to exercise greater content control on a layer-by-layer basis directly in Designer, ultimately saving valuable production time while maximizing visual impact.

“Our GX range has already powered everything from Adele’s Guinness world record-breaking Munich residency, to Coldplay’s multi-year Music Of The Spheres tour,” said Disguise’s Tom Rockhill, chief operating officer. “With the GX 3+, we are introducing a fundamental shift with the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU that will enable creative teams to expand their horizons and redefine what’s possible when it comes to live entertainment visuals. Whatever your vision, with the GX 3+ you’ll have all the power needed to go from screen to stage without compromise. The only limit is your imagination.”

To help users experience the full impact of Notch 1.0 from the get-go, the GX 3+ will come with a selection of ready-to-use Notch Blocks created by Disguise’s Creative Services team. These visuals will showcase the latest Notch capabilities, including elevated lighting fidelity and complex particle systems.

“Notch 1.0 represents three years of forward-thinking development, built with next-generation GPU architecture in mind. Its state-of-the-art NURA rendering system brings new levels of rendering fidelity alongside vastly improved scales,” said Luke Malcolm, co-founder and COO at Notch. “The convergence of the GX 3+ and Notch 1.0 creates a pivotal moment where creative possibilities leap ahead of current industry standards. Coupled with Disguise’s full ecosystem and 20+ year heritage in driving the biggest live events and experiences in the world, this will give users the opportunity to explore the full creative potential of Notch’s new tools using an established workflow, and step into the future of generative content.”