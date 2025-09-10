Solid State Logic Expands its SSL Live Range Bundles

Solid State Logic is expanding its SSL Live Bundles offering. Now included in these bundles is the new MPL 16-8 stagebox, providing users with a new entry point into SSL Live. Designed for engineers and production companies, the MPL 16-8 stagebox opens the door to a professional-grade live production experience at a significantly reduced investment.

[Dante Empowers Greater Interoperability in Broadcast Workflows]

​The new MPL 16-8 is a Dante-enabled stagebox is designed to deliver streamlined audio connectivity for SSL Live and System T platforms. Engineered with flexibility in mind, this device offers 16 mic/line inputs and 8-line outputs. ​

Optimized for single console SSL Live L100 Plus and L200 Plus-based configurations, MPL 16-8 provides reliable and high-quality I/O in a rugged, portable format. It also offers robust Dante connectivity with redundant network support with its etherCON RJ45 connectors, ensuring reliable performance in mission-critical environments. ​

With the introduction of the new MPL 16-8 stagebox, Solid State Logic has announced new SSL Live Bundles for the L100 and L200 Plus consoles. Available bundles include the SSL Live L100 Plus MPL Dante Bundle, SSL Live L200 Plus MPL Dante Tour Bundle, and SSL Live L200 Plus MPL Dante Install Bundle.