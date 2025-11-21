Epson Projection Helps Bring Imagination to Life in New Cirque du Soleil Show

As the Official Projector Partner of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Epson's high-performance laser projectors officially debuted in Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ (“ALIZÉ”) at Berlin’s Theater am Potsdamer Platz. Helping bring the magic of Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever European residency to life, Epson worked with Cirque du Soleil’s technical experts to implement the ideal projection system. Fusing physical artistry with illusion in a new performance style called “Acromagic,” ALIZÉ proves how talent and projection technology can turn the impossible into reality.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

“As its first show incorporating “Acromagic” and its first European residency, Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ crystalizes a milestone moment for Cirque du Soleil, both from a creativity and a business growth perspective,” said Matthew Nickel, chief show creation and production officer, Cirque du Soleil. “This bold new production allows us to push creative boundaries yet again and we’re thrilled to count on Epson’s technology as we open the door to an entirely original world.”

At the heart of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ lies the dedicated work of over 100 technicians and creation team members who collaborated to transform Berlin’s Theater am Potsdamer Platz to meet the unique demands of this complex resident production. ALIZÉ extends beyond the stage into the auditorium, drawing spectators into a completely immersive experience. Epson’s projection technology played a key role in turning this into reality.

“Above and beyond delivering images, the projections in this brand-new production interact with the performance,” said Emilie Emiroglou, director of creation, Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ. “During early planning, many of us were wondering how we would make the special effects work. With the incredible help of our creative and technical team, as well as the cutting-edge technology behind their talent, we were able to make what seemed unachievable, something real.”

When Innovation Meets Artistry

The creative and technical teams behind Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ designed a stage in a 3D environment that mirrored the real stage, allowing them to simulate realistic lighting and effects. The goal was to blend projection so seamlessly into the performance that it feels like light is transforming the set, slowly building intensity and motion until everything comes alive.

“Projection is a powerful tool that helps bring our stories and characters to life; it can transform a set, replace textures and even change the very nature of an object,” said Félix Fradet-Faguy, projection designer of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Used as an omniscient tool, projection transforms every part of the theater—from the floor to the set pieces to the performers—creating both a visual spectacle and narrative focus. Large-scale canvases, like the one in Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, often require multiple projectors working together. Eight overlaying Epson EB-PU2220B 20,000-lumen large venue laser projectors, paired with a selection of lenses, were used to create the theater’s dynamic canvas, blurring the lines between reality and illusion as each illumination pulls the audience deeper into a world of shifting perception.

A major challenge in live entertainment is maintaining projection alignment, especially when the projectors need to move during scenes. While static projectors can be calibrated in advance, moving ones require real-time calibration using tracking cameras and infrared trackers embedded in scenic elements. Epson’s very precise real-time calibration capabilities allow dynamic realignment as projectors are manually moved onstage and effortless adaptation to the diverse installation and placement demands, enabling seamless integration of visual into every corner of the theater.

“Projection technology can create a feeling that time is slowing down or even that actions become deeper and richer,” said Fradet-Faguy. “It helps us create an experience where we can tell a story and amaze the audience all the while concentrating the attention on human performance.”

“To see the end result of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ is nothing short of remarkable,” said Jason Meyer, director of product management, Epson America. “Partnering with Cirque du Soleil on this groundbreaking residency is an honor. This team is crafting unique experiences, unlike anything before seen, that fuse together innovation and illusion while preserving mystery and amplifying wonder. We look forward to the many opportunities that this creative alliance will unlock in the future.”