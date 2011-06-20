Extron Introduces New Quantum HDMI Cards

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics has introduced new Quantum HDMI Input and Output Cards that add HDMI connectivity and HDCP compliance to the Extron Quantum Elite and Quantum Connect Videowall Processing Systems.
- The Extron Quantum Elite and Quantum Connect Videowall Processing Systems now feature HDMI connectivity and HDCP compliance.
- The cards enable presentation of Blu-ray Disc, digital satellite or cable, and other HDCP-encrypted sources on HDCP-compliant displays. The Quantum HDMI Input Cards accept two HDMI inputs at resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 and HDTV 1080p/60. The Quantum HDMI Output Cards include two HDMI outputs for driving two videowall displays at resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 and HDTV 1080p/60, and display up to 128 windows per output card.
- The input and output cards feature high performance scaling technology to optimize real-time image processing.
- "We are pleased to add HDMI input and output capability to the Quantum Series videowall processors that will allow integrators and their customers to display HDCP-encrypted content on videowalls," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "These new cards include essential features that deliver fast switching for HDCP-encrypted content, and provide immediate visual indication to warn the user that protected content cannot be presented if non-HDCP compliant displays are in use."