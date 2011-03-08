TV One Releases New Distribution Amplifier

Erlanger, KY--TV One has released the 1T-DA-726, a 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifier that provides 6 outputs from a single SDI input for distribution to devices capable of receiving and/or displaying such signals.
- The 1T-DA-726 distribution amplifier.
- The 1T-DA-726 provides third generation HD/SD signal distribution with triple-rate processing and six separately buffered and reclocked outputs. Data Rates of 270, 1483, 1485 and 2970 Mbps support DVB-ASI standards, as well as SMPTE 259M, 292M, 424M and 425M protocols. Automatic input cable equalization up to 300m (1000ft)@SD and 150m (500ft)@HD/3G is also utilized.
- All ancillary data is passed through to the outputs, and since the SDI signals are reclocked, multiple 1T-DA-3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifiers can be cascaded for longer transmission runs. Front panel LEDs indicate that DC power is present and signal lock/reclocking is in progress. Finally, the TV One locking power connector prevents inadvertent loss of DC power to the device.