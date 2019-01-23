Yamaha UC to Show Full Meeting Experience Portfolio at ISE

Yamaha Unified Communications (Stands 11-F120 and 11-G120) will showcase its meeting space product portfolio at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, February 5–8. Attendees can experience Yamaha UC's lineup of purpose-built UC solutions that address the full range of collaboration use cases.

"Clear, natural audio is fundamental to a satisfying and productive meeting, but as customers demand the flexibility to collaborate anywhere, integrators and technology managers are challenged with UC solutions that fit these environments," said Philip Stanley, director of EMEA, Yamaha UC. "At ISE 2019, we're showing how Yamaha UC solutions enhance the user experience. Visitors will see vignettes reflective of today's meeting spaces, from the home office, an open office, and huddle room, all the way up to a large conference or multipurpose room and boardroom."

Home Office or Open Workspace

More and more people are meeting remotely or working wherever is most convenient, redefining users' expectations and conferencing requirements. At ISE 2019, Yamaha UC will showcase the YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone, designed to provide high-performance audio that goes everywhere with the user. The compact device leverages Yamaha's audio technology to boost productivity when meeting remotely or in an open workspace. It is integrated with Yamaha's sound processing technologies, including adaptive echo cancellation (AEC) and human voice activity detection, which focuses on speech rather than background noise. The unit features an intelligent microphone and delivers full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once.

Yamaha UC YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone

Huddle Room

At ISE 2019, Yamaha UC will showcase the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms. Designed for the highest quality user experience, it optimizes audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a smart wall-mounted unit. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array, four Yamaha speaker elements, and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can connect to an organization's chosen UC platform using a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

Large Conference Room or Multipurpose Room

When team members are located all over the world, high-quality audio is the first priority. Going beyond the traditional speakerphone, the Yamaha YVC-1000 conference phone enhances audio for medium to large conference spaces and multipurpose meeting rooms. It features a separate microphone and full-range speaker unit that can be placed close to the video display, so audio and video from the remote location blend more naturally for faster comprehension. It can support two external speakers and up to five daisy-chained microphones and is capable of being paired with other microphone systems via an input jack for increased scalability in larger meeting rooms. Its auto-tune setup also allows participants to get started quickly with audio optimized to the room conditions. Yamaha's AEC and other sound processing technologies facilitate stress-free conversation.

Boardroom

The use of UC applications is reaching into boardrooms, requiring equipment that can support these platforms while delivering reliable, high-quality audio that ensures effective communication. At ISE 2019, visitors can see Yamaha’s ready-to-install professional audio system that is designed to enable participants to use their preferred UC application and collaborate with clarity while streamlining systems and installation efficiencies. The system comprises an eight-channel Revolabs Executive Elite wireless microphone package, two VXL1-16P Power over Ethernet (PoE), Dante-enabled speaker arrays with wall volume controller, a digital signal processor, a five-port PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling. Connected to an organization's chosen UC platform through a single USB cable, it utilizes Yamaha's AEC algorithms and dynamic microphone mixing technology to deliver high-quality audio throughout the room.