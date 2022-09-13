What to Know: Hollyland's New Wireless Transmission System, Transceiving Monitor

Hollyland (opens in new tab) is set to unveil its new Mars 4K UHD wireless video transmission system and the new Mars M1 transceiving monitor at IBC 2022. The Mars M1 transceiving monitor enables greater efficiency, by functioning as an all-in-one wireless transmitter, receiver, and monitor solution. The new Mars 4K wireless video transmission system combines high performance and upgraded user experience at an affordable price.

Mars 4K Wireless Video Transmission System

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Hollyland’s Mars 4K wireless video transmission system supports 4K UHD video transmission at 30fps for the discerning videographer looking for high-resolution production capability. Its HDMI supports up to 3840x2160 30p, and is also compatible with 1080p and 720p formats. Mars 4K also supports decimal-point frame rates input from SDI such as 23.98, 29.97, 59.94, and output from the receiver’s HDMI and SDI out port. Its upgraded dual-core codec chip is capable of a data rate ranging from 8 Mbps to 20 Mbps, with 12 Mbps as the default. This new product offers 450-foot (150-meter) LOS range, and latency of 0.06 seconds.

The Mars 4K features superior corrosion and wear resistance for outstanding durability. The well-thought-out design optimizes operational functionality for fast configurations with disassembly-free, bullet-styled antennas attached. Power supply options include DC, batteries and USB-C chargers.

Mars M1 Wireless Transceiving Monitor

(Image credit: Hollyland)

The Mars M1 is an all-in-one transmitter, receiver, and low-latency monitor solution. The bright 5.5-inch touch LCD screen supports Rec. 709 Color Gamut, professional color calibration, color temperature adjustment, and comes with five 3D-LUT preset files. This new product offers 450-foot (150-meter) LOS range, and latency of 0.08 seconds. It features a color LCD and a new user-friendly UI design.

In addition, the Mars M1 supports 4K/30fps HDMI input and output, SDI input, and DC power out for external devices, plus a USB-C interface for expanded connectivity and compatibility. Auxiliary functions include 4x zoom, focus assist, exposure assist, and waveform display. The Mars M1 can be used with Hollyland’s Mars 4K, Mars 300 Pro, Mars 400s Pro, and the future Mars Pro/4k series.