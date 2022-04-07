Hollyland Launches Secure and Easily Portable Headset System

Hollyland’s Solidcom C1 (opens in new tab) is a new full-duplex wireless intercom headset system featuring advanced DECT 6.0 with encryption technology. Solidcom C1’s 1.9GHz DECT ensures reliable and secure communications in a radius up to 1000 feet. This comfortable headset-based system boasts battery life up to 10 hours, and is portable and hands-free—it requires no beltpacks and can operate effectively without hubs or base stations.

Clear and secure communications

(Image credit: Hollyland)

DECT 6.0 provides excellent transmission stability with doubled user capacity per channel. A dual-antenna diversity scheme helps ensures uninterrupted team communication in complex environments. DECT 6.0 encryption technology prevents outsiders from listening in.

The Solidcom C1 headsets ensure clear, accurate audio quality for effective teamwork, even in noisy environments, thanks to a wideband frequency response of 150Hz-7KHz and premium Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC). The directional microphone captures the speaker's voice clearly while minimizing unwanted noise, and it mutes automatically when the mic boom is raised.



The Solidcom C1 master headset creates a reliable wireless communication radius up to 1000 feet of line of sight. That helps teams stay connected and move freely anywhere within event areas such as weddings, conferences, small churches, large filming sites, and more. The optional Solidcom C1 Hub base can provide the same coverage if the master headset configuration is not chosen. The battery-powered hub also offers additional functions, such as cascaded connection of up to three systems, A/B grouping, and a one-key mute and announce function to communicate instantly with all headsets.

Comfort and ease of use

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Each headset weighs only 168 grams, lighter than most mobile phones, ensuring it is comfortable to wear for hours. The headset is exquisitely crafted with PC-ABS materials, guaranteeing outstanding flexibility and durability. The system is ready to use, automatically pairing up right out of the box.



Each intercom headset comes with a spare lithium battery for convenient field replacement, keeping the system up and running with minimal downtime. The batteries are rechargeable externally with a dedicated multi-port charger. Batteries require only 2.5 hours to reach full charge, and provide up to 10 hours run time for each headset (5-6 hours for the system master headset).