TVU Networks Announces Portable Cellular Transmitter with 5G Modem

The What: TVU Networks’ flagship TVU One cellular mobile transmitter is now shipping with an integrated 5G modem.

The What Else: TVU has partnered with major commercial network carriers including South Korea-based KT Corp and modem module manufacturers such as Canada-based Sierra Wireless in identifying 5G modems for its TVU One HEVC/H.265 1080p HDR and 4K HDR models. In addition, the TVU One operating with 5G modems was fully stress tested under various use conditions in locations such as China and Korea during development.

“We are fortunate to be working with the very best partners in developing embedded 5G modems for our TVU One to bring to the industry,” said Matt McEwen, VP of product management, TVU Networks. “From the very beginning, our transmitters were engineered to support 5G, and we’re excited to be able to offer full cellular broadcast transmission capabilities on 5G networks with our flagship TVU One today. Despite the challenging circumstances we are all facing, our focus continues to be on supporting our customers and the larger community with business continuity initiatives and our announcement today is an example of that commitment.”

“Sierra Wireless is proud to support another generation of TVU One portable IP video transmitters, enabling TVU to deliver secure, reliable connectivity at the highest possible mobile broadband speeds for the broadcasting industry,” said Larry Zibrik, vice president 5G and embedded broadband, Sierra Wireless. “Sierra Wireless’ 5G EM919x embedded modules are powering the next-generation of high-bandwidth, low-latency applications, and it’s great to see TVU bring its latest device to market.”

The Bottom Line: TVU One 1080p HDR and 4K HDR are TVU’s sixth-generation mobile IP video transmitters. With the introduction of embedded 5G in the TVU transmitter line, remote production now enters a whole new phase with a TVU One solution that delivers HEVC/H.265 efficient video compression, TVU Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) algorithm for improved transmission reliability, true 60 FPS frame rate, 10-bit HDR support, and the ability to send at 70Mbps over a 5G cellular infrastructure. TVU One also transmits simultaneously over multiple aggregated connections, including cellular 3G/4G/LTE/5G, microwave, satellite, BGAN, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.