JVC Professional to Debut HEVC Encoder for Connected Cam Series at NAB 2020

The What: JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, will debut its new KA-EN200G H.265/HEVC Encoder at this year’s NAB show (Booth C4417). Designed to deliver higher quality, lower bit-rate streaming, the plug-in H.265/HEVC module provides add-on value for the company’s CONNECTED CAM series, which includes the GY-HC900, GY-HC500, and GY-HC550 camcorders.

The What Else: The JVC module fits into the expansion slot of any model within the CONNECTED CAM line of camcorders for HD streaming using the H.265/HEVC codec. Owing to its higher level of efficiency, High Efficiency Video Compression (HEVC) is an improvement over the widely used H.264/AVC compression standard. This results in higher quality images with reduced bandwidth—up to 50 percent savings—and allows producers to use 10-bit 4:2:2 rather than typical 8-bit 4:2:0 sampling.

“As the video landscape continues to develop, we are looking ahead to the evolution of the HEVC standard,” said Edgar Shane, general manager, engineering, JVCKENWOOD USA Corp. “JVC remains ahead of emerging trends and evolving technologies, focusing on smarter engineering solutions for broadcast and streaming professionals. We recognize that HEVC offers many advantages over the H.264/AVC compression standard. By offering this new plug-in module, JVC allows its customers to future-proof the investment they’ve made in JVC’s CONNECTED CAM line.”

The Bottom Line: CONNECTED CAM camcorders are designed to optimize both video recording and IP performance. All 500 and 900 models provide 1080p streaming and SMPTE 2022 error correction. Selected models also add Zixi error correction with FEC, ARQ, and adaptive bitrate for reliable transmission. CONNECTED CAM’s built-in streaming encoders with LAN/Wi-Fi connectivity provide broadcast-quality video-over-IP directly from the camera—no backpacks or encoders are needed.

The KA-EN200G is currently available with an MSRP of $1,250.