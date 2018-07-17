tvONE Announces Ultra-Thin Power Over HDBaseT Receiver

The What: tvONE, a designer and manufacturer of video and multimedia processing equipment, debuts the MG-CT-612 HD-One ultra-thin Receiver, which provides HDMI 4K extension and power over HDBT up to 40 meters (130ft) and HD extension up to 70 meters (230ft).

The What Else: The MG-CT-612 is compatible with Magenta HD-One TX’s and tvONE CORIO products providing extra flexibility and reliability. The MG-CT-612 is HDMI 1.4 HDCP 2.2 compliant and delivers full HD video, 3D and 4Kx2K, RS-232 and IR along with PoH to a compatible TX.

The Bottom Line: The MG-CT-612 Receiver offers a seamless Power over HDBaseT (PoH) installation with the MG-WP-611 series wall plates, which enable switching and extension for HDMI & VGA signals. The Receiver’s ultra-thin form factor allows the unit to be mounted easily behind any monitor.