IHSE USA Introduces New KVM Extender Series

IHSE USA has launched the Draco vario XS DisplayPort 1.2 Extender Series, the first of a new family of extenders based on the JPEG XS video codec. Building on the proven technology found in all IHSE Draco KVM systems, the series offers a new set of high-performance extenders for 4K60.

The Draco vario XS DisplayPort 1.2 series includes solutions that are the first 4K KVM extenders to support a 60 Hz refresh rate at full color depth over a 1 Gbps bandwidth data path. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the JPEG XS video codec, developed in cooperation with Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy.

“Backwards compatible with current IHSE KVM systems, the new Draco vario XS 1.2 offers a significant cost-saving path to adding 4K/60 via the JPEG XS video codec to an existing IHSE system. Why invest again to get to the latest, most desired KVM standards when you can simply upgrade your IHSE KVM to 4K/60 at a fraction of the cost it would take to replace it,” said Greg Lenczycki, COO at IHSE USA. “Its lightning-fast processing enables glitch-free, instant source switching—reducing eye strain and eliminating video tearing common in other systems. The Draco vario XS works seamlessly with existing Draco vario classic FHD extenders, allowing 2160p60 and 1080p60 sources to be viewed simultaneously on the same 4K display. With its compact footprint and rugged chassis, it’s the ideal KVM solution for centralized switching in space-constrained environments.”

Draco vario XS extenders can be integrated into any existing IHSE Draco tera matrix system, operating at 1Gbps or/and 3Gbps. Transfer of fully digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a real 60-Hz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). It also supports digital audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, reducing the need for additional audio modules, and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. Integration of optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital or analog audio input and output as well as data signals, such as USB 2.0 and RS-232 is also possible.

IHSE’s Draco vario XS series can be used in very large facilities for operation areas such as command and control, airport kiosks, presentation walls, surveillance rooms, mobile production operator stations and other connections requiring long distances KVM transmission between facilities such as university campuses. IHSE Draco vario extenders are available for both fiber and Cat-X infrastructures, offering inherent security and support for redundant signal paths—ideal for mission-critical workstations. The redundant options enable parallel signal transmission in backup or fully parallel configurations. The fiber link is generally resistant to electromagnetic interference , making them especially well-suited for sensitive environments such as government, military, air traffic control, and healthcare.