WATCH: An Alien Invasion Engulfs Times Square... Thanks to This 3D Billboard

FX's Alien Earth came to Hulu in August, but more frightening, the show's main star came to Times Square in New York City. An immersive billboard not only brings the pesky Xenomorph to life, it allows it to seemingly invade drivers and passersby.

The activation was enabled by BM Outdoor and is the latest of fun, 3D billboards to take over Times Square (like this eerie Spirit Halloween one!). New York City's world-famous square has become a beacon for digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, and BM Outdoor nailed it on this one. As the company said, "the 3D display leverages the eerie aesthetic fans love from the Alien franchise, now reimagined for a new generation." The massive billboard stands 31 feet high and 55 feet wide and were managed by FX Advertising & Media.

If you're in the New York City area, you could catch it at 1560 Broadway in Times Square, between 46th and 47th streets. But if not, go ahead and click on this link at Alien Earth FX's Instagram page or click the video below... at your own risk.

Alien: Earth Takes Over Times Square - YouTube Watch On