LED Spectaculars Cascade Down Frontage of New Times Square Hotel

The façade of Times Square’s newest hotel, voco Times Square Broadway, now includes several large-format LED video screens from SNA Displays. The new digital-out-of-home (DOOH) network, integrated into the L-shaped superstructure of the 32-story building at 711 7th Avenue, is known as Squareview, a flagship Times Square media platform by KEVANI.

Squareview’s multi-screen network faces 7th Ave. between 47th and 48th streets, directly across from the Renaissance and next door to the LED collection at 20 Times Square, also built by SNA Displays. The collection of screens is strategically positioned to deliver high-visibility video to Duffy Square, along 7th Ave., and to multiple pedestrian and vehicular corridors at the northeast edge of Times Square’s bowtie. The EMPIRE Exterior LED video displays feature a 6.6mm pixel pitch for ultra-sharp visuals, making them some of the area’s highest-pixel-density outdoor LED screens.

“Squareview was designed to offer brands a clear, commanding presence within one of the world’s most visually dynamic environments,” said Kevin Bartanian, founder and CEO of KEVANI. “Its placement, scale, and clarity reflect a deliberate approach to media design in Times Square.”

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

The upscale boutique hotel is a joint venture between Flintlock Construction Services and Atlas Hospitality and was designed in a contemporary eclectic style with strong Art Deco influences to represent Times Square in its early heyday. New York City-based signage consultancy Matthew A. Knee oversaw the display technology specifications and procurement process, ultimately selecting SNA Displays to build the video display network.

The most prominent feature in Squareview’s cascade-style network of screens is a 43.4x 50.5-foot (1,980x2,304 pixels) LED set up. Above that is a 28x 49-foot (1,260x2,256) display, and the topmost asset is a double-sided blade sign that protrudes from the building’s façade to reach north and southbound traffic along 7th Ave. Each face of the blade sign measures 35.5x25.3 feet (1,620x1,152).

“We’re thrilled to add Squareview to our collection of high-profile LED screens in this area, especially as voco Times Square Broadway is likely to be the last new hotel in Times Square due to recent changes in zoning laws,” said Pete Simon, director of sales for out-of-home at SNA Displays. “With such close proximity to other massive SNA video attractions at 20 Times Square and TSX Broadway, not to mention being right in the heart of Times Square, Squareview will garner tons of attention.”