Severtson Launches Broadway Thin Bezel Series—Here's What You Need to Know

Severtson Screens (opens in new tab) will launch its new Broadway Thin Bezel Series fixed frame projection screen solutions during CEDIA Expo 2022 (opens in new tab), held in Dallas from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, booth #10035.

“Based on customer feedback and demand, Severtson Screens has introduced our new lower cost Broadway Series Thin Bezel…a collection of fixed frame projection screens that offer a sturdy extruded aluminum frame with a 3/8-inch visible border for a fully maximized viewing area,” explained Aaron White, home theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson. “It is an excellent solution for any home theater, office, conference room, sports bar, or other venue needing a modern, high-performance projection screen.”

The Broadway Thin Bezel Series’ durable, aluminum frame offers the thinnest visible bezel that Severtson Screens can provide, offering a clean, sharp appearance that maximizes the viewable area. Each screen is manufactured to the same high standards as Severtson's large cinema screens installed in theaters worldwide.

Customers can choose from Severtson's tensioned screen materials that will take the viewing experience to high levels of performance.

“Broadway’s appearance does not distract from the projected content, but instead quietly enhances the viewing experience with its perfectly tensioned viewing surface and precision-aligned black velvet frame,” White continued.

Broadway Thin Bezel Series material choices include: