Samsung Intros The Wall for Business in up to 583 Inches, 8K at ISE 2020

The Wall for Business features a wide range of configurable and customizable sizes and ratios from 219- and 292-inch 4K versions, up to 437- and 583-inch 8K versions, the largest ever unveiled.

At ISE 2020, Samsung is showing QLED 8K SMART displays, new applications of The Wall technology, and the improved Samsung Flip 2 digital flipchart.

“ISE gives Samsung a global platform to showcase the breadth and depth of our industry-leading display portfolio,” says Harry Patz, senior vice president and general manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “We’re excited to be unveiling new features and an expanded lineup from our industry-leading portfolio of digital signage and solutions. Thanks to next-generation technology like 8K, most recent iteration of The Wall and the Flip 2 with improved WebEx capabilities, Samsung provides businesses with new opportunities to create and collaborate like never before.”

This year at ISE, Samsung will unveil the latest 2020 QLED 8K SMART signage, the world’s first 8K display capable of 24/7 operation, according to the company.

The latest QLED 8K signage, model QPT-8K, features HDR10+ technology and 100 percent color volume, plus perfect color accuracy and 2,000 nit peak brightness. The new signage is designed to be wall-mounted and is available in 65-, 75-, 82-, and 98-inch versions perfect for a wide range of business needs. Equipped with Samsung’s powerful AI Quantum processor 8K for content upscaling, it also features deep learning capabilities.

Some of the display’s latest features provide enhanced functionality for industries, such as healthcare, to take advantage of the detail of 8K. With DICOM simulation mode, healthcare professionals can view grayscale medical images, such as X-rays and MRI, for non-diagnostic purposes, and thanks to Samsung’s display technology, images are seen in exceptional detail and clarity. The display can also function as a multi-screen showing content from up to four different sources at once.

The displays also come with Samsung’s Tizen 5.5 operating system and support connectivity with up to four different content sources, all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution, for a wide range of business use-cases where multi-screens are needed. The new QLED 8K signage is also compatible with Samsung’s latest software solution for signage, MagicINFO 8, making each display capable of providing an all-in-one solution for businesses of any size.

The new displays will be available globally during the first half of 2020.

Back again at its booth is Samsung’s MicroLED display known as The Wall. Unveiled last year, The Wall Luxury presents an array of lifestyle features available up to a 292-inch 8K version.

Samsung is expanding its lineup for The Wall this year with The Wall for Business. The latest iteration applies the visual experience for a wide variety of commercial applications from control rooms to broadcast centers, lobbies, design centers, and more. The Wall for Business features a wide range of configurable and customizable sizes and ratios from 219- and 292-inch 4K versions, up to 437- and 583-inch 8K versions, the largest ever unveiled. The Wall for Business will be available globally beginning at ISE 2020.

Samsung is also showing the Flip 2, a digital flipchart designed for corporate, education, creative, and retail applications. The updated display facilitates collaborative work and maintains all the most useful features of the original model, with an enhanced design and new functions to better facilitate collaboration, sharing, and creative thinking.

To help foster better collaboration for users in different locations, Samsung has partnered with Cisco Webex, bringing together the innovative Webex Roomkit solution with Samsung Flip 2 display technology. The Webex on Flip offering, which will be demonstrated onsite at ISE 2020, provides users with a suite of features in an integrated experience. Built especially for remote collaboration, Webex on Flip solution can be connected to provide an appliance with an easy- to-transition scenario between each mode with just a few touches. Users joining from any location can contribute and write on their respective displays simultaneously, helping facilitate real-time collaboration regardless of where teams are located.