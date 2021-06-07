Planar Unveils DirectLight Ultra Series MicroLED Displays

The What: Planar has begun shipping the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series, a premium line of fine-pitch LED video wall displays delivering always-on, high-resolution display experiences.

The What Else: Offering models in 0.6-, 0.7-, 0.9-, and 1.2-millimeter pixel pitches, the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series presents several display technology advancements including models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology, and built-in processing. Featuring accurate color reproduction and high brightness, most Planar DirectLight Ultra Series models incorporate MicroLEDs that are much smaller than standard LEDs but deliver better black levels and up to three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness.

The series’ self-adjusting module alignment technology also maintains pixel alignment over time, combating issues such as vibration and thermal expansion, which can cause LED modules to shift. Planar DirectLight Ultra Series LED displays also implement technology that reduces light blockage and ambient light reflection, resulting in better blacks, higher dynamic range, and enhanced dark content performance.

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series (Image credit: Planar)

Requiring less power and producing less heat, the DirectLight Ultra line of fine-pitch LED video wall displays delivers a more energy-efficient solution. The series also includes Planar Remote Power Supply, which allows customers to relocate heat, depth, noise, weight, service points and electrical outlets away from the video wall and into a rack room.

With built-in video wall processing via the off-board Planar WallDirector Video Controller and corresponding software, users can capture multiple 4K sources and arrange content windows while securely controlling and monitoring the video wall via user interface or leading room management systems.

Planar DirectLight Ultra Series LED video wall displays include the Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty, which provides customers complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and everything in between for as long as they own the product.

The Bottom Line: With its fine pixel pitches, the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series is well suited for close viewing distances and high-precision visual images and video. It is well equipped to support mission-critical applications in environments such as control rooms, government, corporate boardrooms, and high-end residential.

The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series is currently available and shipping through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers.

It will be featured at Planar’s Tampa Showroom Grand Opening event, which takes place on June 23.

Planar DirectLight Ultra Complete

The launch of the Planar DirectLight Ultra Series also introduces Planar DirectLight Ultra Complete, a line of prepackaged LED video wall displays designed to reduce the time, complexity and cost of deploying a 4K or 8K MicroLED video wall.

Planar DirectLight Ultra Complete is available in 108-inch, 136-inch, and 163-inch diagonal 4K resolution and 217-inch diagonal 8K resolution display sizes.

Planar DirectLight Ultra Complete arrives ready to install, providing customers a package complete with LED display cabinets, cables, spare modules, wall mounts as well as a video controller, remote power supply and remote control.

The Planar DirectLight Ultra Series features precise front installation and serviceability for easier access and installation versatility. With an installed depth of less than 4 inches, organizations can place Planar DirectLight Ultra Series video walls against the wall to minimize the solution footprint and maximize floor space.

