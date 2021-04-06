Planar Expands Portfolio of Fine Pitch LED Display Solutions with Planar MGP Series

The What: Planar has expanded its portfolio of fine pitch LED display solutions with the Planar MGP Series, a new family of fine pitch LED video wall displays designed to be affordable solutions suitable for replacing legacy display technology.

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

Planar MGP Series (Image credit: Planar)

The What Else: The Planar MGP Series is available in 1.2, 1.5, and 1.8mm pixel pitches and features a 27-inch diagonal, 16:9 cabinet that is designed to support full front-service, wall-mounted installation.

The new series also introduces Planar MGP Complete, a line of lightweight, pre-packaged LED video wall displays offered in 108-, 136-, and 163-inch diagonal Full HD video wall sizes that are designed to reduce time and complexity of video wall design and installation.

The Bottom Line: The Planar MGP Series makes fine pitch LED an accessible alternative to formerly projection or tiled LCD environments including retail settings, classrooms, lecture halls, and houses of worship, as well as digital signage applications replacing printed signage such as banner displays and ribbon boards.

The Planar MGP Series and Planar MGP Complete will begin shipping in May and be available through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers.