Planar Expands Outdoor Fine Pitch LED Solutions with HRO Series

The What: Planar's new HRO Series of high-resolution outdoor LED video walls feature a high brightness, fine pixel pitch LED offering that is built for close-up daylight video viewing. Planar says its HRO Series delivers impactful visual experiences for audiences, even in direct sunlight.

Planar HRO Series (Image credit: Planar)

The What Else: The Planar HRO Series features 1.5 millimeter and 1.9 millimeter pixel pitches. The fine pixel pitch paired with 3,500-nit brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio for video make the series ideal in a variety of outdoor applications ranging from uncovered business pavilions and amphitheater backdrops to poolside hospitality, transportation signage, and retail exteriors, according to Planar.

Planar HRO Series LED displays are built to endure the weather with LED treatments designed to protect them from ultraviolet rays, dust, water, and casual contact—without negatively impacting the viewing experience. Planar HRO Series displays feature protective plates on the backside of the displays to cover cables and mechanics, helping ensure a longer life for the solution regardless of environmental factors. The displays enable wall-mounted or stacked installations and feature full front service for simplified maintenance.

The Bottom Line: The launch of Planar HRO Series also introduces Planar HRO Complete, a line of pre-packaged outdoor LED video walls designed to reduce the time and complexity of video wall design and installation. Planar HRO Complete is available in 130-, 174-, 217-, and 260-inch diagonal sizes.

Planar HRO Complete includes a display, controller, cables, trim and wall mount, and is delivered ready to install. Optional floor stands and hanging mounts are also available.