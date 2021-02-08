Planar Expands TVF Series with New Model, WallDirector Integration

The What: Planar is enhancing its TVF Series family of fine-pitch LED video wall displays with the addition of a new TVF Complete model and by offering integration with the Planar WallDirector Video Controller (VC).

The What Else: The Planar WallDirector VC and Planar WallDirector Software add secure video processing capabilities to the product while simplifying video wall control and management. In addition, Planar WallDirector VC is being added to Planar TVF Complete 109-inch to 219-inch LED video wall displays, allowing customers to more easily acquire, deploy and operate seamless LED video walls in popular resolutions and configurations.

With Planar WallDirector VC, users can capture multiple sources while extending signals over CAT or fiber connections and scale modularly to support larger video walls. The Video Controller is powered by Planar WallDirector Software, a browser-based video wall management application designed to simplify video wall setup, configuration, operation, and monitoring.

The company is also enhancing and expanding Planar TVF Complete, a family of LED video wall displays designed to make seamless large size video walls easier and more cost-effective to deploy. The new Planar TVF Complete line now incorporates Planar WallDirector VC and includes a new Double Full HD 198-inch model aimed at the popular wide-view configuration for conference rooms and board rooms. The Planar WallDirector VC and Planar WallDirector Software combine a powerful and compact video processor, signal extension over CAT or fiber, multiple 4K60 capture, flexible window layout creation and recall, and complete control via web application, network commands, or remote plus on-screen display. Available in a range of Full HD, Ultra HD, and Double Full HD resolutions, Planar TVF Complete now offers customers a total of seven models to choose from.

In addition, Planar TVF Series is now available with Planar ERO-LED Matte. As the newest advancement with the company’s proprietary Planar ERO-LED (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) technology, Planar ERO-LED Matte is a new protective solution engineered to be almost unnoticeable, allowing content to be displayed without interruptions or reflections and an improved touch experience for continued interaction, while also maintaining image performance.

“Planar TVF Series and Planar TVF Complete are among our most sought-after fine-pitch LED video wall solutions,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “The new capabilities announced today were designed to respond to the needs of our growing customer base while maintaining Planar TVF Series’ elegant simplicity and reliability.”

The Bottom Line: Planar WallDirector VC is a family of compact and scalable video processors designed to drive Planar LED and LCD video walls. With Planar WallDirector VC scaling and windowing, customers can arrange, save, recall, and view their video sources in layouts that are most meaningful to them.