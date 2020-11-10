Planar Expands U.S. Government Division

Planar is expanding its product security program to further adapt products and processes to best meet the product security needs of customers. Planar says product security remains an ongoing and increasingly important focus for the company to support customers in U.S. government and the various commercial markets in which it supplies display solutions.

“We are absolutely thrilled to enhance our U.S. government division with two more industry experts and an expanded product security program,” said Alberto Reyes, director of U.S. government, Planar. “The U.S. government is a key market for Planar and I trust that these additions will take the support we offer to our customers to new heights. Our new team members and a comprehensive product security program enable us to continue showing U.S. government agencies what sets Planar, our service and extensive selection of display solutions apart from others in the market today.”

Planar is amplifying its product security program by strengthening the company’s use of external cybersecurity design and monitoring experts, as well as driving product security design considerations earlier in the development lifecycle to reduce vulnerabilities for customers. The company is also establishing new processes for safely reporting security concerns and receiving software updates, in addition to more clearly articulating product security design philosophy and threat mitigation procedures.

Sandra Kanardy

Planar welcomes Sandra Kanardy to support state, local, and education (SLED) business development for the company’s U.S. government team. She brings an extensive background in the technology industry, including various roles in business management and more than 12 years of experience tailoring solutions for SLED clients in AV, unified communications, managed services, consulting, security, cloud, and infrastructure. Mostly recently, Kanardy was an advanced technology executive for Zones; she has also served in account management positions at Xerox and CDW-G. In her new role, Kanardy will help Planar SLED customers identify the best solutions for their needs, leveraging the company’s wide-ranging portfolio of cutting-edge display technologies and her dedication to exceeding client expectations.

Kit Shugrue

Kit Shugrue has also joined the company. He will support Planar’s government business development for the West Coast. Prior to joining Planar, Shugrue served as a market manager for AVI-SPL’s control room group and was recognized as Rookie of the Year during his first year. He also worked at Jupiter Systems for 15 years, where he helped bring the organization to the forefront of the federal and control room market. Additionally, Shugrue’s background includes positions at Microfield Graphics, Crimson Tech, Intellisys, Hoffman Media Systems, and NEC Technologies.