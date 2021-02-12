Planar Launches UltraRes X Series

The What: Planar has unveiled the UltraRes X Series, a line of 4K resolution commercial-grade LCD displays featuring 700-nit brightness and a wide color gamut for HDR content.

The What Else: Available in 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch sizes, Planar UltraRes X Series includes a 24x7 design, and when paired with the optional ultra-thin Planar Profile Mounting System, users are able to mount the display close to the wall while remaining front serviceable.

Planar UltraRes X Series features built-in Planar MediaPlex Plus processing, allowing multiple sources to be viewed simultaneously in picture-in-picture, dual, triple, or quad layouts. The new line of LCD displays is also available in responsive touch models and with optional Planar ERO-LCD (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) technology. The optically bonded glass front protects the LCD from damage in high traffic, public environments, and also improves perceived contrast to provide viewers with the highest quality visual experience.

Planar UltraRes X Series LCD displays are manufactured in the United States and fully compliant with the Trade Agreement Act (TAA). This provides expert field and factory service for customers within North America, in addition to meeting key requirements for government customers.

“Planar UltraRes Series has been our standout product for combining large size, Ultra HD resolution and professional features and performance,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product development at Planar. “With Planar UltraRes X Series, we placed our focus on setting a new level of visual performance while maintaining our highly valued commercial features—and we added a 100-inch size.”

The Bottom Line: As a line of professional LCD displays combining image performance with commercial reliability, Planar UltraRes X Series is designed to support a wide range of mission-critical, secure applications, including conference rooms and control rooms, as well as environments ranging from digital signage to lobbies and high-end home offices.

The Planar UltraRes X Series will begin shipping in March and is available through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers.