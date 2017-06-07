Peerless-AV Announces New Line of UltraView UHD Outdoor TVs

Peerless-AV announced the latest line of its all-season outdoor TVs, the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV. An solution for outdoor entertainment and living, the new line of TVs are equipped with 4K resolution and provide a crisp, clear picture, even in bright ambient light.



The UltraView UHD Outdoor TV is the next generation of Peerless-AV’s UltraView Outdoor TVs, offering a powerful and durable outdoor entertainment solution. With 4K resolution and support of HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for increased compatibility with 4K sources, the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV provides picture clarity. With a high TNI and IPS panel, the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV thrives in all conditions and sun positioning, without the risk of isotropic blackout or loss of color accuracy.

Withstanding temperature fluctuations from -22°F to 122°F, the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV offers users confidence in quality and performance. Its aluminum construction provides the ultimate defense against weather and discoloration. There is no need to change filters or service the TV, creating a maintenance-free outdoor entertainment solution.

“Building off of the first iteration of the UltraView Outdoor TVs, we sought to create a solution that was exceptional for residential and light commercial use,” said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. “The 4K resolution and weather-proof design enable even more flexibility in designing an outdoor space, as the TVs can withstand the elements and still provide incredible brightness and screen clarity – creating an affordable and high quality option.”

Available in 49", 55", or 65", the UltraView UHD Outdoor TV’s internal speakers provide excellent sound without detracting from the TV’s aesthetics and an expanded input compartment offers additional space for housing third party control devices. The UltraView UHD Outdoor TVs also come with a waterproof and dustproof universal remote that can be programmed to control up to three additional devices.

Peerless-AV’s 49", 55", and 65" UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs are available now through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.