There Are New Christie 4K Laser Projectors. Here Is Why You'll Love Them
The Korus Series 1DLP laser projectors offer 4K UHD+ resolution in a versatile and compact package.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Christie launched its Korus Series, a new range of 1DLP laser projectors that offer 4K UHD+ resolution in a versatile and compact package. With four models, including two TAA-compliant projectors, the new series features brightness up to 14,250 lumens. Powered by advanced 0.8-inch HEP DMD technology, these projectors unite stunning 4K UHD+ clarity, color, and 1,500:1 native and 25,000:1 dynamic contrast with exceptional lumen-to-watt efficiency in a compact design. At just 38 pounds (17.2 kg), Korus Series is 30% lighter than comparative models.
[How the Vegas Sphere, RZA Bring Big Ideas to Life]
Korus Series combines omnidirectional flexibility, professional-grade features, and eight interchangeable lenses, including a Z-shaped ultra short throw lens, for complete installation freedom. Space-constrained and complex projects are simplified, and extensive connectivity powers seamless integration.
“We are excited to offer the ProAV industry a feature-packed and competitively priced 4K 1DLP laser projector series,” said Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie. “This new series stands out with 4K UHD+ resolution—in a platform smaller and lighter than comparable WUXGA projectors in similar brightness and class.”
Korus Series also supports both active and passive 3D with stunning depth and simplifies setup with built-in Twist™ for warping and blending, optional Mystique™ for camera-based alignment, and Christie Intelligent Camera compatibility.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.