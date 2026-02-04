There Are New Christie 4K Laser Projectors. Here Is Why You'll Love Them

Christie launched its Korus Series, a new range of 1DLP laser projectors that offer 4K UHD+ resolution in a versatile and compact package. With four models, including two TAA-compliant projectors, the new series features brightness up to 14,250 lumens. Powered by advanced 0.8-inch HEP DMD technology, these projectors unite stunning 4K UHD+ clarity, color, and 1,500:1 native and 25,000:1 dynamic contrast with exceptional lumen-to-watt efficiency in a compact design. At just 38 pounds (17.2 kg), Korus Series is 30% lighter than comparative models.

(Image credit: Christie)

Korus Series combines omnidirectional flexibility, professional-grade features, and eight interchangeable lenses, including a Z-shaped ultra short throw lens, for complete installation freedom. Space-constrained and complex projects are simplified, and extensive connectivity powers seamless integration.

“We are excited to offer the ProAV industry a feature-packed and competitively priced 4K 1DLP laser projector series,” said Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie. “This new series stands out with 4K UHD+ resolution—in a platform smaller and lighter than comparable WUXGA projectors in similar brightness and class.”

Korus Series also supports both active and passive 3D with stunning depth and simplifies setup with built-in Twist™ for warping and blending, optional Mystique™ for camera-based alignment, and Christie Intelligent Camera compatibility.