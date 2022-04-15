NSI Industries Adds New Florida Representative for Bridgeport Fittings

NSI Industries, a leading provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, announced that Lake Mary, FL-based CSA Electrical Sales will represent the company’s Bridgeport Fittings brand in the Florida territory, effective April 1, 2022.

“As NSI and Bridgeport Fittings continue to grow, we needed a partner in the vitally important Florida territory that knows the market and customer base intimately, and CSA Electrical Sales is the perfect fit,” explained Tom Wallace, executive vice president of sales for NSI. “CSA has a long history of success in Florida, and we are confident that they will provide the service and support to our distribution partners that they have come to expect.”

CSA Electrical Sales exists by the approval of its customers and the manufacturers it represents. Its function is to serve its' customers’ needs by providing them with flawless service and quality products.

"CSA is thrilled to be joining the Bridgeport Fittings team,” said Jeff Cleveland, CSA president. “Our agency was founded on the proposition of selling products based on benefits and features. The Bridgeport product offering with its many innovative, problem solving, and time saving products is a perfect fit. We look forward to a long term and highly successful partnership."