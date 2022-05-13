InfoComm 2022: Platinum Tools, TechLogix to Showcase Termination Systems

NSI Industries brands’ Platinum Tools, a leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination, and testing of wire and cable, and TechLogix Network, a leader in innovative audiovisual, security, and datacom solutions, announced they will exhibit high bandwidth signal termination systems during InfoComm 2022, held in Las Vegas from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth N2274. Platinum Tools will feature the award-winning and patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System, and TechLogix will feature ECOConnector field-installable fiber optic connectors.

“In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth,” explained Sean Rothermel, Platinum Tools product manager. “To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6A cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. Our award-winning and patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the solution…providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.”

Designed for larger cables and conductors with a Hi-Lo stagger of conductors, one piece/pass through, and no bars or liners resulting in high performance termination, the ezEX-RJ45 connector is the only UL listed & PoE/ PoE + compliant pass-through connector on the market.

“The ezEX-RJ45 connector’s patented design and built-in channels make is easy to slide the conductors through the connector and stay in order,” Rothermel continued. “It is also approved by Verizon and Frontier Communications, making it the ideal choice for integrators and technicians.”

The EXO Crimp Frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The EZ-RJ45 Die gives the ability to terminate EZ-RJ45 connectors, and the EXO-EX Die terminates ezEX-RJ45 connectors.

Fast and reliable networks, AV-over-IP distribution, and point-to-point HD video extension requires a solid fiber optic connection with very low signal loss. Historically, this meant fusion splicing connections because the tolerances with mechanical (or field-installable) connectors could vary. LC connectors in particular have a very small 1.25mm ferrule size and any misalignment during installation will lead to intermittent performance and signal degradation over time.

“TechLogix ECOConnector field-installable fiber optic connectors provide the quick, easy, and reliable termination of fiber optic cable…no epoxy, crimping, polishing, or proprietary tools required,” said Cameron Smith, NSI vice president. “Unlike other connectors which are marketed as ‘one size fits all’ and experience signal variability on different cable formats, ECO Series connectors are cable construction specific to ensure perfect ferrule alignment and best-in-class long-term reliability. Plus, ECOConnectors allow re-termination up to five times and are tamper-resistant when used with an included connector reset jig.”

TechLogix ECOConnector fiber optic connectors are specifically designed for different cable formats, ensuring proper alignment between the cable fiber strand and the connector optical lens. This not only improves initial signal performance, but it also ensures long-term stability through temperature fluctuations, handling and other sources of system stress. ECOConnectors are specific to connector style (LC, SC, ST or FC), fiber type (multimode or single mode), cable type (distribution or zip-cord) and polish (standard or angled).