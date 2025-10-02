Breaking News: Avidex Acquires CCS New England

(Image credit: Future)

Avidex announced the acquisition of CCS New England, one of the region’s premier systems integrators serving the greater New England region. The acquisition is part of Avidex’s strategic growth plan, aimed at expanding its reach in key U.S. markets to better serve enterprise, healthcare, education, and government clients.

Founded in 1998 by Chris and Cheryl Gamst, CCS New England has earned a reputation as a trusted AV partner, offering design, integration, programming, and support services. Over the past 25 years, the company has grown to more than 70 employees and built a portfolio of prestigious clients, including Raytheon, University of New Hampshire, New England Aquarium, and Bryant College. While CCS Presentation Systems has operations across the United States, this acquisition is specific to CCS New England, the operating entity serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

The CCS New England team will continue to operate and expand throughout the region as part of the Avidex brand, ensuring continuity for clients while leveraging Avidex’s national infrastructure. “We are proud of the company and culture we’ve built, and we’re thrilled that our entire team will continue to grow and thrive as part of the Avidex family,” said Cheryl Gamst, president and co-founder of CCS New England.

“Joining Avidex enables us to expand our capabilities and bring even more value to our customers, while maintaining the same relationships and service they have trusted for decades," added Chris Gamst, VP and co-founder of CCS New England.

Combining the purchasing power of both companies will ensure access to competitive pricing and priority support from leading AV and IT manufacturers. Plus, clients will gain access to Avidex 360° Service, a suite of managed services that includes on-site support, a 24x7x365 help desk, and Avidex Assure, a remote monitoring and management platform designed to minimize user disruption and provide actionable analytics to optimize AV system performance.

“The acquisition of CCS New England represents a pivotal moment in our mission to transform how organizations collaborate, connect, and communicate while also supporting our strategy to expand Avidex’s impact in key regions across the United States,” said Jeff Davis, CEO, Avidex. “Cheryl, Chris, and the entire CCS New England team have built a respected business with a trusted reputation for technical excellence, client service, and integrity. Together, we will raise the bar for AV solutions and services in New England, providing our clients with greater access to advanced capabilities and technology, stronger partner relationships, and a level of proactive support that delivers measurable business outcomes.”