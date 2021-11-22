MVD, ScreenBeam Set Distribution Partnership

AV technology distributor Mobile Video Devices has been selected as the newest distribution partner for ScreenBeam Inc. wireless display and collaboration solutions. Through the new agreement, MVD will work with systems integrators and resellers to bring ScreenBeam solutions to enterprise, higher education and SMB (small and medium business) customers across North America.

ScreenBeam's award-winning wireless collaboration and content sharing solutions transform meeting and learning spaces with OS-native wireless display and agnostic support for video conferencing platforms. The flagship ScreenBeam 1100 plus is a flexible, high-performing wireless presentation and Unified Communications (UC) platform enabling hybrid meeting spaces. ScreenBeam's commercial-grade wireless display technology enables hassle-free, native screen mirroring from Windows, Android and Apple devices without apps or wires.

The company's newest innovation, the ScreenBeam Conference software, adds support for major video conferencing services including Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting and more to ScreenBeam's contactless wireless presentation platform. Included at no additional charge with every ScreenBeam 1100 Plus receiver, ScreenBeam Conference enables users to host a hybrid meeting using their personal laptop and conferencing client tool of choice while taking full advantage of the room's meeting equipment. ScreenBeam 1100 Plus connects the room conferencing peripherals (like the camera, microphone, video/soundbar) via USB, and utilizes HDMI to connect to the room display. The result is an easy to use, inclusive experience for on-site and remote participants in a hybrid meeting.

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media solutions since 2006, with an emphasis on conferencing, live streaming, collaboration, and video production technologies. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. Other key product lines distributed by MVD include Magewell video capture, streaming, and AV-over-IP devices; PTZOptics professional pan/tilt/zoom cameras; and HuddleCamHD professional webcams.