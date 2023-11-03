TD SYNNEX Broadens Reach in North America

TD SYNNEX has expanded its strategic partnership with Airtame beyond Europe to also cover North America, providing more integrators and end users with access to collaboration solutions.

[TD SYNNEX Sandi Stambaugh on Meeting Equity]

Effective immediately, TD SYNNEX’s distribution network will deliver Airtame's unified collaboration portfolio to a broader audience throughout North America. TD SYNNEX customers will have immediate access to Airtame’s full suite of user-friendly collaboration solutions, which offer professionals and end users smoother solution implementation, less downtime, and better maintenance.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting technology solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president product management at TD SYNNEX. “With Airtame’s solutions added to our North American offerings, we can help more businesses realize the benefits of improved collaboration, engagement, and productivity.”

[TD SYNNEX Jessica McDowell on Security]

With the addition of Airtame to its U.S. portfolio, TD SYNNEX further solidifies its role as a one-stop shop for certified peripheral partners. Brands such as Logitech, AVer, Jabra, Sennheiser, EPOS, and OWL—all of which are distributed by TD SYNNEX—seamlessly integrate into Airtame's ecosystem, making it easier than ever for North American customers to access a full ecosystem of collaboration solutions.