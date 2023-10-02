Mackie Partners with NDI for Its Pro Digital Audio Solution

Mackie recently announced that its DLZ Creator, a professional digital audio solution for content creators, is the first product in the Mackie line to integrate NDI technology. The NDI protocol has also been embraced by radio and broadcast professionals, streamers, online gamers, live streamers, and podcast professionals.

[Can NDI Become Ubiquitous?]

“DLZ Creator is the first-ever audio device integrated with NDI connectivity technology, empowering content producers with more flexibility over their audio streaming than ever,” explained NDI president Tarif Sayed.

With a growing user base of streamers, gamers, and content creators, the DLZ Creator aims to enhances the way content is made and shared. The integration of NDI, enabling fast and easy real-time movement of audio and video between computers, cameras, and other digital devices, will empower users with professional-level connectivity that will transform their workflow.

[PlexusAV AVN Series Integrates NDI Video-Over-IP Standard]

DLZ Creator will provide NDI implementation for bi-directional stereo audio immediately, with multichannel support to be added later in the year.