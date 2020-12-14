Mobile Devices Extend Students’ Access and Engagement (EdTech Magazine)

"COVID makes the logistics of higher education so much harder. Students may be juggling in-person and online classes. They may suddenly find themselves quarantined at home or in the dorm. It may be hard to find study space on a socially distanced campus."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the expansion of remote and hybrid classes during the pandemic, students are using mobile devices to connect with their studies more than ever before. To help streamline the student experience, schools like The Ohio State University and Montcalm Community College are embracing mobile, investing in m-learning platforms and increased security in response to this growing reliance.