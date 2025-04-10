NETGEAR Sets the Standard on Partnerships and Breaks 400

For more than four years, we have been reporting on the trend of AV/IT companies forming partnerships at a rate we had not seen before. Early on, many of the partnerships were attributed to the unprecedented need for manufacturers to quickly ramp up and offer full videoconferencing and collaboration solutions. These partnerships were clearly displayed at trade show booths at ISE, NAB, and InfoComm.

However, one in particular stood out, and its timing was strategic rather than reactive.

The NETGEAR logo started appearing in the booths of manufacturers in 2019, and by the time the shows returned in 2021, the momentum was well underway. In March 2025, NETGEAR announced its 400th partner.

AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis, sat down with NETGEAR’s vice president of marketing and business development, Richard Jonker, to discuss the company’s entry into Pro AV and its strategy of growing the business through partnerships.

Davis: When did NETGEAR launch its first Pro AV product? What was it, and what was the go-to-market strategy?

Jonker: NETGEAR introduced its first Pro AV product in 2017 with the launch of the M4300 series managed switches, which were designed to support both IT and 1- or 10-gigabit AV over IP installations. The M4300 was the first series of switches that we pre-configured for multicast video. That was with SDVOE. We eliminated the complexity associated with configuring networked AV, which was completely new at that time.

The go-to-market strategy was focused on building credibility in the Pro AV space by working with large AV manufacturers and integrators, rather than going through traditional IT channels. We focused since then on education and ease of deployment.

In 2019, a dedicated Pro AV engineering services team was formed to support the needs of AV professionals. This still is the key differentiator with other networking companies, that were more IT-centric in their approach.

Davis: When did NETGEAR sign on its first partner?

Jonker: NETGEAR signed on its first official Pro AV partners in 2018. This was a milestone that came shortly after the initial launch of the M4300 series, as we began building formal relationships with AV manufacturers who were looking for reliable networking solutions for AV deployments.

By adding partnerships, NETGEAR could ensure its switches were tested and certified to work seamlessly with leading AV-over-IP platforms." —Richard Jonker

Davis: When and why did the partner strategy become an important business strategy?

Jonker: The partner strategy became a core business focus in 2019, as NETGEAR recognized that success in the Pro AV space required more than just good products; it required focus, trust, and interoperability.

AV integrators and manufacturers were seeking partners who understood their workflows and could offer support for AV environments. By adding partnerships, NETGEAR could ensure its switches were tested and certified to work seamlessly with leading AV-over-IP platforms, making it easier for integrators to specify NETGEAR into their designs. For broadcasters and production teams, the partnership delivers thoroughly tested, interoperable solutions that simplify deployment while maintaining the critical performance and low-latency demands of live production. This strategy helped establish NETGEAR not just as a vendor, but as a trustworthy solutions partner.

Davis: When did NETGEAR begin ramping up the Pro AV partner program?

Jonker: NETGEAR began significantly ramping up its Pro AV partner program in 2020. This included the development of a formal channel partner ecosystem, joint marketing initiatives, interoperability testing, and building out the Pro AV Design Services team. We also expanded our product line with the launch of the 1 gigabit M4250 series, which featured AV-friendly design elements like port labeling, pre-configured AV profiles, and a sleek aesthetic suited for AV racks. These efforts were all aimed at supporting and growing the partner ecosystem. Most of the features were the direct result of ProAV VIP council input. You could say that the M4250 series was entirely built upon request.

Davis: NETGEAR has partnerships with competitive manufacturers that offer similar products. How does this work?

Jonker: NETGEAR’s philosophy is to be an open and agnostic, or neutral platform provider. We partner with competitive manufacturers, even those that offer their own switches because many of those vendors prefer to focus on their core competencies, like video processing, audio distribution, or control systems. Our role is to provide the cardiovascular system: with a robust, reliable networking infrastructure that allows those solutions to shine. These partnerships are built on the shared goal of simplifying AV over IP deployments and providing end users with the best experience. Even when overlapping offerings exist, the strength of NETGEAR’s networking expertise and support services often makes it a preferred choice in AV system designs.

NETGEAR’s support infrastructure, including its ProAV Design Services team, gives integrators and end users access to expert assistance when they need it most; this helps projects stay on time and on budget." —Richard Jonker

Davis: What AV industry trends and technologies were the driving forces behind the success of the partnerships?

Jonker: Several trends fueled the success of NETGEAR’s partnerships. First was the industry-wide shift from traditional baseband video (HDMI, SDI) to AV-over-IP, which created a need for high-performance, multicast-capable Ethernet switches. The adoption of standards like SDVoE, Dante, and NDI further fueled the need for compatible, easy-to-deploy network infrastructure. There was, and is, a growing demand for simplified user interfaces and pre-configured solutions that minimize the need for IT expertise in AV projects. No expensive IT technicians, no truck rolls, predictable outcomes. Our investment in creating the NETGEAR AV OS with AV-specific configuration, preset profiles, simple documentation, and white-glove support aligns perfectly with this.

The largest manufacturers, like Crestron and QSC and a few others, decided to recommend and sell the NETGEAR AV switches because it lowered their support cost for AV-over-IP considerably, up to 70 percent.

Davis: How do integrators and end users benefit from these partnerships?

Jonker: Integrators benefit from our 400 partnerships mostly through fast network design and guaranteed interoperability. Having NETGEAR switches certified and validated by AV manufacturers gives integrators confidence in their deployments and reduces the troubleshooting burden. For end users, these partnerships translate into more reliable systems, better performance, and a smoother overall experience. Additionally, NETGEAR’s support infrastructure, including its ProAV Design Services team, gives integrators and end users access to expert assistance when they need it most; this helps projects stay on time and on budget. Integrators want to get in, get out and get paid—without surprises.