What to Know about the Grass Valley, Diversified Strategic Partnership

Grass Valley announced a new, multimillion-dollar strategic partnership agreement with Diversified. This partnership underscores a shared vision to lead the future of media technology, ensuring that clients are equipped with the most advanced tools and support to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment. Grass Valley will leverage Diversified's extensive integration and services expertise to enhance its offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to broadcasters, content creators and media organizations.

"This agreement with Diversified illustrates Grass Valley’s commitment to support client needs via our trusted integration and reseller partners," said Tim Banks, chief revenue officer at Grass Valley. "By combining our industry-leading solutions with Diversified's integration expertise, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Product Integration and Solutions Delivery : Grass Valley's technology, including traditional hardware/software applications creating media workflows that run on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments, will be seamlessly integrated with Diversified's robust solutions and services, providing customers with state-of-the-art, end-to-end solutions for content creation, management and distribution.

: Grass Valley's technology, including traditional hardware/software applications creating media workflows that run on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments, will be seamlessly integrated with Diversified's robust solutions and services, providing customers with state-of-the-art, end-to-end solutions for content creation, management and distribution. Expanded Global Reach : By combining forces, Grass Valley and Diversified will extend their global footprints, offering clients around the world access to advanced media technologies and expert support.

: By combining forces, Grass Valley and Diversified will extend their global footprints, offering clients around the world access to advanced media technologies and expert support. Innovative Joint Ventures : The partnership will foster joint innovation, allowing the companies to co-develop new technologies and services that address emerging trends and challenges in the media and entertainment industry.

: The partnership will foster joint innovation, allowing the companies to co-develop new technologies and services that address emerging trends and challenges in the media and entertainment industry. Comprehensive Customer Support : Clients will benefit from enhanced support and service capabilities with Diversified's extensive field services complementing Grass Valley's technical expertise, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of deployed solutions.

: Clients will benefit from enhanced support and service capabilities with Diversified's extensive field services complementing Grass Valley's technical expertise, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of deployed solutions. Training and Development Programs: Through the collaboration, the companies will also develop comprehensive training programs to empower media professionals with the knowledge and skills required to maximize the potential of the integrated solutions offered by Grass Valley and Diversified.

"We are excited to partner with Grass Valley," said Steve Stubelt, SVP of sales, media, and entertainment at Diversified. "Together, we will broaden our reach and enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge, integrated solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients in the media and entertainment industry."