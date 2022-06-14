intoPIX to Showcase Interoperability Demonstrations at VidTrans 2022

intoPIX (opens in new tab), a leading expert in innovative video compression solutions, announced its participation at the major industry interoperability demonstrations of the latest technologies for transporting video and audio over IP networks during VidTrans 2022. These JPEG XS and IPMX interoperability demonstrations will take place during VidTrans 2022 which will be held at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles, CA, June 14 to 16.

The theme of this year’s conference is Delivering the Benefits of IP for Media Production and will focus on many innovative types of IP networking and video technologies and their application both for long-haul video transport and for production studios. intoPIX will present its latest innovations in JPEG XS, including the new software libraries and cores, such as the Titanium Software and the TicoXS FIP IP-cores.

Since the last edition of VidTrans in March 2020, great progress has been made by the VSF in two key areas:

Release of VSF TR-07 and TR-08, which define interoperability for devices using either MPEGTS or ST 2110-22 for transporting contribution-quality video that is compressed using the JPEG XS standard.

Launch of the IPMX activity group, focused on using the ST2110 suite and TR-08 to enable interoperable professional A/V networking at an enterprise scale.

At VidTrans22, intoPIX will take part in multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations, allowing attendees to get a first-hand, close-up look at the equipment that supports these innovative technologies.

intoPIX provides a full-stack offer—FPGA, CPU and GPU—of JPEG XS solutions, and is striving to ensure its customers have the best option for their platforms. This enables real-time and zero latency JPEG XS on a wider range of processors, and essentially gives more flexibility to the codec’s adopters. It doesn’t only include HD, 4K, 8K encoders and decoders: It also comes with additional reference designs, plugins, companion IP-cores, and SDK for premium video streaming using IPMX and SMPTE ST2110.