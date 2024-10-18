A Next Generation Solution for 12G SDI, 4K, UHD Streaming and Recording

LYNX Technik has introduced the PEC 1464, a 12G-SDI, HDMI H.264/265 Streamer and Recorder. As the company’s latest advancement in professional streaming and recording technology, the PEC 1464 is the successor to the PEC 1864 and brings an array of advanced features and performance for elevating AV media production and broadcasting.

The PEC 1464 H.264/265 encoder offers a versatile solution for users who need to stream and record content simultaneously. Users can choose to stream content while recording, stream-only in unicast or multicast, or record-only.

This new yellobrik supports video formats up to 12G / 4K UHD and HDMI up to WQUXGA, as well as all popular streaming formats. Video processing capabilities encompass a wide range of functionalities to enhance content presentation. This includes automatic logo insertion and the ability to insert custom images. Downscaling features optimize resolution management, while frame rate down conversion supports seamless playback compatibility. Text overlay capabilities further enrich content with dynamic textual elements. Our versatile logo inserter supports multiple formats and additionally, a transmission fallback option ensures continuity with a test pattern when needed, adding reliability to each workflow. It also includes 8-channel embedded audio processing.

The mobile-friendly web user interface is included for settings configuration, and the PEC 1484 is compatible with the LynxCentraal configuration and control software. The versatility and features of the PEC 1484 support various applications in broadcast and production including: streaming and archiving, live content distribution, multicast professional media production and streaming, and online video platform streaming,