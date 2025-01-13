Extron Unveils Automation Controllers for Any Size Workspace

Introducing the Extron WC Pro 150 OCS and WC Pro 160 Workspace Automation Controllers, designed to add easy, secure display control and automation to workspaces of all sizes. The controllers enable automatic display control via an occupancy sensor, ither built right into the workspace controller, or easily integrated as part of a streamlined room automation system. These automation controllers will automatically power right out of the box on a display via CEC when a person enters a room and turn it off at the end of the meeting when no motion is detected.

“Our WC Pro Series is another way Extron is adding the benefits of automation to today's workspaces,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These compact, integration-friendly controllers are perfect for any space where you'd like convenient display power control."

A built-in web page enables configuration of automatic display control over Ethernet, RS-232, or IR. For added convenience, both models support Power over Ethernet. Add a LinkLicense for WC Pro Control Processor and configure these automation controllers with Global Configurator Plus or Professional to expand control capabilities to multiple displays and devices. This LinkLicense will also provide access to our full line of TouchLink Pro touchpanels and Network Button Panels if a user interface is needed. Once LinkLicense for WC Pro Control Processor has been applied, then LinkLicense for User Interfaces can also be applied. This LinkLicense provides an easy way for people to use their mobile devices or computers as primary control interfaces. Whichever model you choose, these new Workspace Automation Controllers are the ideal choice for adding convenient display control and automation to your workspaces.