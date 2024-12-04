How Extron Is Helping to Elevate Meetings

Extron has unveiled its ShareLink Pro 2500 4K Dual Screen Wireless Presentation System, enabling anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on up to two displays. Designed for collaborative spaces, the ShareLink Pro 2500 supports simultaneous content display from up to four devices, including an HDMI-connected source such as a signage player. The included ConferenceShare enhancement enables wireless content sharing from in-room USB devices to UC platforms like Teams or Zoom.

The ShareLink Pro 2500 features collaboration and moderator modes to facilitate both open and controlled environments, while dual Ethernet ports support more secure environments. When used with Extron GVE–GlobalViewer Enterprise software for centralized management, IT staff can easily support multiple devices across an enterprise or campus. ShareLink Pro 2500 enhances collaborative spaces with wireless integration of AV and mobile devices for more dynamic and impactful meetings.

[Discreet Pro AV Solutions help Polish Museum of Remembrance Modernize]

Extron Introduces the AXI 22 AT D Plus

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron recently introduced its AXI 22 AT D Plus single-gang decorator-style Dante audio interface. Designed to integrate two mic/line sources onto a Dante-enabled audio system, it features two XLR audio inputs and switchable 48 volt phantom power for connecting and powering condenser microphones, and remote control via the network for each input.

[Doubling Down on Dante]

The AXI 22 AT D Plus also features two line outputs for routing any two Dante channels from the network to the analog input of a destination device or connecting into an optional secondary wallplate with two XLR outputs. The AXI 22 AT D Plus interfaces with any Dante-equipped audio processor, such as an Extron DMP 128 Plus AT, over a standard local area network, and can be powered through PoE. This allows for a single network cable connection for bidirectional audio, control, and power from a central equipment rack.