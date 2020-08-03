Extron Shipping High-Performance 4K/60 HDMI Audio De-Embedder

The What: Extron has begun shipping the HAE 100 4K Plus audio de-embedder.

The What Else: The HAE 100 4K Plus extracts audio from a 4K HDMI source and provides outputs for stereo and dual mono analog audio signals, as well as digital audio multi-channel or two-channel formats. It is HDCP compliant to ensure display of content-protected media and support data rates up to 18Gbps, HDR, up to 12-bit Deep Color, 3D, and HD lossless audio.

"HDMI audio embedders and de-embedders are often critical tools in AV system designs,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "Offering 18 Gbps performance, the HAE 100 4K Plus offers the integrator friendly features and performance to meet today's AV system requirements."

The Bottom Line: The HAE 100 4K Plus is equipped with integrator-friendly features such as EDID Minder, HDMI input cable equalization, comprehensive LED status display, and a compact enclosure.