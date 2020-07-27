Extron Shipping NetPA Ultra Dante Amplifier with DSP

The What: Extron has begun shipping the NetPA U 1004 four-channel audio power amplifier. This Dante enabled amplifier delivers 100 watts per channel in a half-rack, 1U, convection-cooled, plenum-rated enclosure that includes rack-mount hardware.

The What Else: With the NetPA U 1004, users get all the features of Extron’s XPA Ultra amplifier line combined with the power of Dante network audio distribution. These ENERGY STAR qualified amplifiers also offer integrated DSP, allowing a single device to function as a complete audio system endpoint.

"We knew we'd get strong demand for Dante connectivity on the XPA Ultra amplifiers when those were announced,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing. "It's exciting to fulfil that demand with the NetPA Ultra amplifiers that combine the XPA Ultra technology with Dante audio networking along with integrated DSP for even more flexibility."

The Bottom Line: NetPA Ultra power amplifiers are designed to provide system scalability, easier installation, and simplified wiring, while meeting the stringent quality requirements of professional audio installations.